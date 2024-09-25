Paul Simon plays his classics at charity fundraiser in New York City

According to setlist.fm, Simon performed a seven-song set: "Mrs. Robinson," "Slip Slidin' Away," "Mother and Child Reunion," "Me and Julio Down By The School Yard," "Homeward Bound," "The Boxer" and "Sound of Silence."
The New York Post reports that Simon had a bit of help during "Me and Julio Down By The School Yard," when former Yankees centerfielder/jazz guitarist Bernie Williams joined in on the song's whistling solo.
He has since performed the occasional song, including "Graceland" at a White House state dinner in April and "Your Forgiveness," from his most recent album, Seven Psalms, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in March.
