Paul Simon plays his classics at charity fundraiser in New York City

Paul Simon hasn’t performed live all that much since revealing he lost his hearing, but he took the stage Monday night in New York for The Soho Sessions, which was a fundraiser for the Stanford Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss.

According to setlist.fm, Simon performed a seven-song set: "Mrs. Robinson," "Slip Slidin' Away," "Mother and Child Reunion," "Me and Julio Down By The School Yard," "Homeward Bound," "The Boxer" and "Sound of Silence."

The New York Post reports that Simon had a bit of help during "Me and Julio Down By The School Yard," when former Yankees centerfielder/jazz guitarist Bernie Williams joined in on the song's whistling solo.

The paper notes that Simon then handed Williams $17 for payment, joking it was all he had with him.

Simon revealed in May 2023 that he had lost hearing in his left ear, making it difficult for him play. In March, he shared that his hearing had returned enough to make him feel comfortable singing and playing guitar again.

He has since performed the occasional song, including "Graceland" at a White House state dinner in April and "Your Forgiveness," from his most recent album, Seven Psalms, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in March.

