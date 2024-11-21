Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to release children’s book, 'My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!'

Sourcebooks
By Jill Lances

Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo have announced a new non-musical collaboration. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will release the new children's picture book My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! next fall.

According to the book’s description, it’s “a lyrical read-aloud that celebrates all kinds of grandparents from all walks of life―from plumbers to yoga instructors to … rock stars!”

"Everything they said about having grandchildren is true," Benatar and Giraldo, who have three grandchildren, Stevie, 6, Lola, 4, and Cash, 2, tell People. "When we met in 1979, having children was one of our dreams. We were blessed with two beautiful daughters and now have three darling grandchildren ― our dream on steroids!"

The rock star couple has been married since 1982 and have two daughters, Haley, 39, and Hana, 30.

As the description notes, the book, which features illustrations by Tiffany Everett, is about more than just rock star grandparents.

"We believe diversity is a superpower!" the couple says. "We love that My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! embodies that ideal."

My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!, dropping Sept. 9, is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!