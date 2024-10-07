Pasco County Hurricane Milton Emergency Information

PASCO COUNTY, FL - In anticipation of heavy rain moving through our area, Pasco County Government is reminding you that two sandbag stations are available 24/7 to help protect property in low-lying areas from potential flooding:

Magnolia Valley Golf Course

7223 Massachusetts Avenue | New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn)

30908 Warder Road | San Antonio Dade City is also providing sand to city residents: 38042 Pasco Avenue, Dade City | Former Dade City Police Department building

Due to the potential for coastal and inland flooding, we’re also opening additional locations. These sandbag sites will be open from sunrise to sunset starting Saturday, October 5, until further notice:

Veterans Memorial Park : 14333 Hicks Road | Hudson

: 14333 Hicks Road | Hudson Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29: 6907 Dairy Rd | Zephyrhills

All sandbag locations are self-serve and open to Pasco County residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Shelters

Pasco County is opening hurricane shelters for anyone who needs to leave their home ahead of Hurricane Milton and has nowhere else to stay. All shelters are accepting family pets.

The following shelters will open Monday, October 7, 2024, at noon:

Please plan to stay with family, friends or neighbors, if possible. If that’s not an option, please self-evacuate directly to an open shelter.

GoPasco (Public Transportation) bus services will be running regular routes Monday, October 7, and GoPasco is offering free rides to Pasco shelters until weather conditions deteriorate.

Learn more about what to bring if you’re sheltering with your pet: mypas.co/PetHurricanePrep

Visit MyPasco.net and follow Pasco County on social media for the latest updates.

