Partial Eclipse For Florida

The weather may be very cooperative for Saturday’s partial annular eclipse in the Bay area, but Tampa Bay 10 Weather Chief Meteorologist Bobby Deskins says the maximum eclipse will be approximately 1:25 pm. We’ll only be able to experience about 68% of the eclipse, and it will end shortly after 3 pm.

There’s a change to the Buc’s schedule for Sunday’s game against Detroit. The throwback “Creamsicle” jersey game will now be part of a double header and has been moved to 4:25 pm. The Bucs haven’t worn those jerseys since 2012, and to get your own, go to shop.buccaneers.com or drop by the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreasureisland.org.

Once again there was no Powerball winner for the big jackpot Monday night, so for Wednesday night’s drawing the predicted jackpot will be $1.73 billion. The numbers drawn were 16-34-46-55-67 and the red Powerball was 14. The multiplier was 3X. This is now the second-highest jackpot in lottery history .

