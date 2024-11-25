Over The River....

It’s one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, and at Tampa International Airport, they had their busiest day on Sunday. AAA estimates over this week 80 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. The worst times to be on the road are this Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M and Wednesday from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. The worst times to be heading home? Sunday between noon and 6:00 P.M, and Monday, December 2nd between 9:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M.

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather looks good this week. Plenty of sunshine and near 80 into Thanksgiving Day. Cooler weather for Black Friday shopping with a high of 73.

The Rays deal with Pinellas County may be a thing of the past. County Commissioners did not vote on funding for a new stadium and delayed it once again. Now the team says this has put a halt to all plans. For more details on what the future may hold, check here. The Rays will call Steinbrenner Field in Tampa home for the 2025 season. The stadium holds 11,000 fans and will their temporary home. Just this past week St Pete City Council had approved $55.7 million in repairs for the hurricane-damaged stadium, and had also approved funding for a new permanent structure at $1.3 billion that is supposed to be ready for the 2028 season.

