Over 7 million people tuned in to watch Elton John’s Glastonbury set

By Jill Lances

As previously reported, Elton John closed out the U.K.'s Glastonbury festival on Sunday, June 25, and it turns out, a lot of people tuned into see what was likely his last U.K. performance.

Deadline reports that in addition to the massive crowd that gathered to see him live at Worthy Farm, over seven million people tuned in to watch his set on BBC. Data shows Elton's set was one of the most-watched TV shows of the year, and it drew almost three times the audience that tuned in to see Paul McCartney in 2022.

"Thank you, Glastonbury!" Elton wrote on Instagram after the show. "The energy last night was like nothing else, and I couldn't be more grateful to the crowd and the people watching at home for all your love and support. You will be in my heart and soul forever," adding, "UK, what a farewell. I love you."

Fans who caught the concert got to see Elton perform such tracks as The Who's "Pinball Wizard," "Tiny Dancer," with The KillersBrandon Flowers, "Benny and The Jets," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Your Song" and more.

Elton still has a few more shows left of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Next up, he plays Paris, France, on June 27 and 28, and wraps the whole tour with two nights in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 7 and 8. A complete list of dates can be found at EltonJohn.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

