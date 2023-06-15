'Outlander' stars react to Sinéad O'Connor’s “powerful” new rendition of theme song

Sinéad O'Connor brought Outlander star and fellow Ireland native Caitriona Balfe to tears with her new rendition of the show's theme song.



The singer lent her voice to "The Skye Boat Song" for season 7 of the Starz hit series, which premieres on Friday, June 16.



"First of all, I cried. Not going to lie. I did," Balfe, who stars as Claire Fraser, tells ABC Audio about hearing O'Connor's version. "And I think it's the most amazing thing ever. She's an icon. She is somebody who is such a legend and she sounds just amazing. And that voice is just so powerful and so full of emotion."



Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, adds, "Absolutely. It's a great, great fit for the show."



The song marks the first new recording from O'Connor since she announced her intention to retire from music after the release of her 2021 memoir. She later said she had changed her mind about retirement.

