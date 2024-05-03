Out of touch for good: Daryl Hall confirms end of Hall & Oates as he announces new solo album

In an interview with Variety, Hall opened up about the rift between him and John Oates that culminated in a lawsuit, when Oates tried to sell his half of their company, Whole Oats, without getting the needed permission from Hall.
"It hit me by surprise," Hall says. "I don't know, man — all I can say is people change and sometimes you don't really know someone like you thought you did." He adds, "It's unfortunate and untimely, but some things just change. People rewrite history and harbor thoughts you had no idea about."
Hall is now taking the next step in his career, releasing the new solo album, D, on June 21, featuring the new single, "Can't Say No to You," which is now available on all digital outlets.
Hall will get to play some of those solo songs when he hits the road with Elvis Costello starting June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon. A complete list of dates can be found at darylhall.com.
