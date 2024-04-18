Orlando Bloom on relationship with Katy Perry: "I fell in love with *Katheryn*"

Katy Perry's a global superstar and Orlando Bloom is a world-famous actor, but their relationship, according to Orlando, is all about being down to earth.

Appearing on the podcast What Now? with Trevor Noah, Orlando explains to Trevor that when he was first experiencing fame, Katy's music was "on every radio station, but ... [it] wasn't what I was listening to." So when they met, he didn't see her as some big pop star.

"I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara," he notes, referring to Katy's birth name, Katheryn Hudson. "And by the way, [her] parents [were] pastors, living on food stamps -- we're not talking glamorous."

As a result, he says, "We both meet each other with understanding where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to."

Katy "definitely demands that I evolve, and I feel I do the same for her," says Orlando. "And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun. But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth."

"I wouldn't change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, 'How do we do this?' Because we've got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know... it's like a universe sometimes," he continues. "But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like ... 'We're just gonna build a sandcastle.'"

And Katy, he says, is a "master" of helping him to "keep building those moments."

Katy and Orlando have been together since 2016 and got engaged in 2019. They share daughter Daisy, who arrived in August of 2020.

