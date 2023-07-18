Slow it down, Tampa Bay. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Florida Highway Patrol and Bay Area law enforcement agencies are working together on Operation Southern Slow Down through this Sunday. It’s a concerted effort to enforce the speed limit, not just in Florida, but in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

A terrible loss at John’s Pass Village last week as fire destroyed the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center and also damaged Beach Bites & Burgers. The owner of the Discovery Center, Sonny Flynn, said she lost just about all the animals but hopes to rebuild and is heartbroken over the loss. The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber have set up a donation site to help which you can access here. Ann Kelly has more from Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Miller on that and the other businesses that were affected in the What’s Good in Tampa Bay podcast.

Farmers Insurance Group will stop writing policies in Florida, which include homeowners, auto and bundled policies that will affect some 100,000 people. If you have a policy with Farmers, you are supposed to receive a 120 day window to find other policies. AAA also announced Thursday they will drop what the describe as a “small percentage” of policyholders in Florida, but also said they will continue to write new policies.

mosquito Macro Photo of Yellow Fever, Malaria or Zika Virus Infected Mosquito Insect Bite on Green Background (nechaev-kon)

Mosquitoes are more than annoying pests, some carry malaria. That has triggered a statewide mosquito-born illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health. There are now 6 confirmed cases in Sarasota County, and with plenty of us heading for the parks and beach this weekend, make sure you protect yourself with repellent, and make sure you don’t have standing water outside the house. For more on how to protect yourself and get free, mosquito-eating fish in Hillsborough County, check Ann Kelly’s podcast in Dove Featured Audio at wduv.com and on the app at @1055thedove.

It was one year ago that the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline number became available, and at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay they say they’ve had a 200% increase in calls, and nationwide that number was over 5 million according to stats from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

How busy will Atlantic hurricane season be? Depends on who wins unusual battle of climatic titans How busy will Atlantic hurricane season be? Depends on who wins unusual battle of climatic titans (NOAA)

There’s a valuable new tool for hurricane season with the launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) new Hurricane Forecast and Analysis system. This should give us a more accurate track for the path of storms. For the latest, make sure you have the Dove app downloaded to all your devices and check the Dove Hurricane Guide more what you need to know with our meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

