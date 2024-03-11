One-off shows announced for Christina Aguilera and Matchbox Twenty

Christina Aguilera has been performing in Las Vegas lately, and Matchbox Twenty just finished up an overseas tour, but both artists have just announced special one-off shows elsewhere for later this year.

Christina will take the stage at the Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas as part of the resorts Music Making Waves concert series, which launches in April with Janet Jackson. Christina's show will take place July 13, and in addition to music, there'll be food trucks, interactive activities and pop-up experiences.

Tickets for Christina's show go on sale March 14 via atlantislive.com .

As for Matchbox Twenty, they'll be performing at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Washington, on September 15. Tickets go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific, but subscribers to the band's mailing list can access them via a special presale March 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Matchbox Twenty is still performing in support of their 2023 album, Where the Light Goes. The band is also performing August 10 at the Boots and Hearts Festival in Bull's Creek, Ontario, at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Kentucky in September and on June 27 at the North to Shore Festival in Newark, New Jersey.

