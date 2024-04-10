Olivia Rodrigo welcomes Jewel to the stage at final Madison Square Garden show

Olivia Rodrigo opened her four-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden by bringing guest Noah Kahan onstage. She closed the stand April 9 by bringing out another special guest: Jewel.

The two performed Jewel's 1995 hit "You Were Meant for Me."  According to Billboard, Olivia told the crowd, "She is such an incredible songwriter. When I first started writing my songs, I would listen to her album Pieces of You before I went to bed. She's incredible and it's such an honor that she's here with me tonight."

Jewel posted footage of the performance on her Instagram Story. She's touring with Melissa Etheridge this July, August, September and October.

The April 9 show served as the wrap-up for the first leg of Oliva's GUTS World Tour.  She'll start her European leg April 30 in Dublin, Ireland, and return to the U.S for another North American leg starting July 19 in Philadelphia.

