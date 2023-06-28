Olivia Rodrigo releases teaser video for new single “Vampire”

Geffen Records

By Mary Pat Thompson

Sink your teeth into the teaser for Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming single "Vampire."

The track, which releases on Friday, June 30, is the lead single from Rodrigo's recently-announced sophomore album titled GUTS.

Rodrigo shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of the "Vampire" visual on Instagram.

In the short video posted on Tuesday, June 27, the singer is seen through a camera monitor, lying on her back in the grass as smoke rises from behind her. She sports a classic red lip while bathed in blue-green tinted lighting, looking like she is inside a scene from Catherine Hardwicke's 2008 film Twilight.

A lyric-less snippet of the song accompanies the clip, featuring a vocal crescendo and thumping electric guitar.

“so excited for Friday!!! here's a first look with @YouTube Shorts,” Rodrigo captioned the video, alongside three heart emojis in her signature purple color.

GUTS releases on September 8. It's the follow-up to Rodrigo's successful debut album, SOUR, which won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 64th Grammy Awards and spawned hits like "driver's license" and "good 4 u."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!