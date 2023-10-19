NWS Confirms Six Tornadoes

The National Weather Service had previously confirmed two F-2 tornadoes last week, but now that number has risen to six total. The additional three that were F-0 were in Sarasota, Oldsmar, Trinity and Belleair. For additional information keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy with more from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

NWS confirms tornadoes hit Palm Coast, Crystal River & Clearwater (WFTV)

Cleanup continues after last week’s F-2 tornadoes in Pinellas and Citrus counties, but there’s still plenty of work to be done after Hurricane Idalia’s damage. You can apply to for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance now until November 29th. For additional information, and to apply call 800-621-3362 every day from 7 am to 10 pm or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can download the FEMA App as well or just drop in to a a Disaster Recovery Center.

Dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach in Treasure Island, and city officials are continuing to ask you to stay out of the area. Hundreds of trucks of sand are being brought in daily to rebuild the dunes decimated by Hurricane Idalia, but people are ignoring the stay out signs, walking on the dunes, and ruining the work. It’s especially important this week as plants are being added to the dunes to keep the sand in place.

Florida State Parks

There’s a great deal available for Florida State Park passes. The Great Outdoors Initiative will have annual passes at 50% off through January 13th, and that offer is also good for Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Visit a state park or just log on here to get your pass.

For the almost 90,000 Floridians dropped by Farmers Insurance, another company is starting to accept those policy holders. Slide Insurance is a Tampa based company and will begin those renewals next February. The Tampa Bay Times has the full story and additional information.

Farmers Insurance pulls out of Florida (WFTV)

A new species of snail discovered in the Florida Keys will be named in honor of Jimmy Buffett. The bright yellow worm snail is now known as Cayo margarita. Buffett died last month at 76.

The Cross Bay Ferry started service this weekend for the season, with trips offered from their new location in St Petersburg at the St. Pete Port just south of Albert Whitted Airport to the Tampa Convention Center. You can take the ferry Wednesday through Sunday, with special trips for Lightning home games. The ferry will run through the end of June, adding an extra month of service.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group