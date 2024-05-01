*NSYNC's Justin, Joey, Lance and Chris welcome May with the traditional jokes about ... you know

Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.

By Andrea Dresdale

It's May 1, so on Tuesday, April 30, four-fifths of *NSYNC acknowledged what's now become a time-honored tradition: It's Gonna Be May Day.

In case you're unaware, when the group recorded their 2000 #1 hit "It's Gonna Be Me," producer Max Martin suggested that Justin Timberlake pronounce "me" as "may" because it sounded better. In 2012, a Tumblr user was the first to make the "It's Gonna Be May" joke in regard to the calendar and it soon became a popular meme.

Justin posted a video on Instagram Tuesday that starts with a woman asking, "What's a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you 'til this day?" Cut to Justin thinking for a second and then saying, "Me."

Lance Bass, meanwhile, posted a video of himself giving his husband, Michael, a card. When Michael opens it, he reads, "Roses are red, April is gray, but when you wake up tomorrow—" he stops reading and says, in a horrified tone, "Oh no!" Cut to Lance with a bunch of ramen noodles on his head — to mimic Justin's hairstyle in the 2000s — lip-synching, "It's gonna be May!"

"POV: your friend mispronounces a word once and now it's a national holiday," reads the caption. "Happy #itsgonnabemay Day!"

Joey Fatone posted a video showing himself saying "It's Gonna Be May" while enjoying activities at Great Wolf Lodge, which is running a May discount special. Chris Kirkpatrick posted a video showing the co-host of his podcast, Name Drop, asking, "When are we gonna be back for Name Drop?" Cue Chris jumping into the frame to sing the line.

It seems JC Chasez sat this year out.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!