NSYNC — without JT — reunites at 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere, talks reunion rumors

*NSYNC got back together again — without Justin Timberlake — to hit the red carpet at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York Monday.

Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and JC Chasez attended the premiere because their song "Bye Bye Bye" is on the movie's soundtrack. Chris told Entertainment Tonight that there was no way he wasn't allowing the movie to use their iconic hit.

"When we got the call, like, we sign off on a lot of stuff for the songs .... and I saw Deadpool and right away, I was like, 'I will outvote everybody in this band that this song will be in it!'"

He joked, "It didn't matter what they were gonna vote! I outvote them anyways, I can kick all their a****!"

The movie's star, Ryan Reynolds, posted a photo of himself with the group on his Instagram Story and wrote, "These guys had such a huge hand in making a particular #DeadpoolAndWolverine sequence one of my all time favourites. Can't thank them enough for their kindness, talent and good fellowship."

He added, "@justintimberlake not pictured but no less appreciated."

And as for the never-ending *NSYNC reunion rumors, Chris told ET, "Well, we've been talking about it for a while. We're kicking the tires, seeing if the car will still drive, and, you know, we'll see where it leads."

"Hopefully, you know, we're all kind of in agreement that, moving forward, our fanbase and a lot of people, still want this," he added. "So we can't disappoint them. So it's not a positive, but it's a 'we'll see.'"

The group reunited last year to record a song for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Chris, Joey, Lance and JC also joined Justin on the song "Paradise" on his latest album.

