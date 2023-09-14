*NSYNC officially confirms first new song in 20 years, "Better Place"

By Andrea Dresdale

After weeks of rumors and teases, *NSYNC has finally confirmed their first new song in 20 years, which will appear on the soundtrack of the animated film Trolls Band Together.

It's called "Better Place" and it's featured in the latest trailer for the film, along with a clip of the classic *NSYNC tune "I Want You Back."  As previously reported, the plot concerns Justin Timberlake's character, Branch, teaming up with his long-lost brother to rescue another brother and reunite their family boy band, BroZone.

You can hear a longer snippet of the song on TikTok, and you can presave it now: It's due out September 29.  Trolls Band Together, featuring the voices of Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, RuPaul, Amy Schumer, Eric André, Zooey Deschanel, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Zosia Mamet and many, many more, hits theaters November 17.

By the way, a comment that *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick wrote on bandmate Joey Fatone'Instagram on Wednesday now makes sense. Chris wrote, "We're so excited to see you excited!"  Turns out one of the lyrics of the new track goes, "I'm so excited/to see you excited."

This will be the first new song that *NSYNC has released since 2002's "Girlfriend," featuring Nelly.

