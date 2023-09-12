*NSYNC is reportedly reuniting to present at Tuesday night's MTV VMAs

*NSYNC on the MTV VMAs in 2013; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

By Andrea Dresdale

It looks like the big moment at the MTV VMAs on Tuesday night, September 12, won't involve any of this year's nominees. Instead, it appears we'll be getting a big nostalgic moment.

Entertainment Tonight has learned that *NSYNC will reunite to present an award at the show. The last time the group reunited for the VMAs was in 2013: They performed as Justin Timberlake was being honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

The appearance ties in with the rumors that the group, which never officially broke up, has come together in the studio to record a new song for the upcoming animated film Trolls Band Together, starring Justin. An official announcement of said song may come at tonight's telecast.

Taylor Swift is the leading nominee this year, with 11 nods. It's not clear whether or not she'll attend, but she was seen Monday night in New York City, close to the show's Newark, New Jersey, location.

The show airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!