Not ruined at all: Justin Timberlake extends Forget Tomorrow tour into 2025

By Andrea Dresdale

Not only did it not ruin the tour -- the world tour -- but Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest seems to have made it more popular than ever.

Eight new dates have been added for 2025, running from Jan. 13 in Portland, Oregon to Feb. 3 in Austin, Texas. Justin will also play Sacramento, Palm Springs and Anaheim, California, as well as Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Denver.

The new dates come after two new shows in Mexico City -- Feb. 7 and 8 -- were added earlier this month.

Tickets for the new shows will be available via Verizon and Citi presales starting Sept. 18, and they go on sale to the general public on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time at justintimberlake.com.

The North American fall leg of the tour starts Oct. 4 in Montreal and runs through Dec. 20 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Justin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 16 to talk about the tour, and Jimmy also revealed that the two had recorded a duet called "You'll Be There" for Jimmy's Christmas album, due Nov. 1.

