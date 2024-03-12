70-foot whale beached off Florida’s Gulf Coast Venice police said the whale is on a sandbar about 50 yards from Service Club Park. (Venice Police Department /Venice Police Department)

Despite the efforts of numerous agencies who came to try and rescue a beached sperm whale in Venice Beach, the 44 foot, 70,000 pound creature died yesterday. Now a necropsy will be conducted to try and determine what killed it. But officials are worried about sharks being attracted to the area and with more spring breakers on the beach, they have issued a no swim advisory for the time being.

70-foot whale beached off Florida’s Gulf Coast Officials identified the whale as a sperm whale. (Venice Police Department /Venice Police Department)

This weekend’s River O’Green Festival will have a new addition to the St Patrick’s Day fun. The Rough Riders are moving their parade from Ybor City to the streets of Tampa. The annual dye job in the Hillsborough River kicks off the day at 11 am right off the Riverwalk. The event runs through 6 pm with the parade getting underway at 5pm. For information on where to park and what streets will be shut down, please check here.

River O' Green Fest!

Despite a wet El Nino winter, part of Tampa Bay remain under drought conditions. So if you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, you still must stick to watering just one day a week, and that day will depend on your address. Not following the rules could cost you a fine of $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans will remain a Buccaneer. Evans has a new two-year, $52 million contract. Now attention turns to quarterback Baker Mayfield to see if the two will stay a dynamic duo on the field.

BayCare

The Sound has getting a new name. A deal with BayCare with now have the newest venue known as The BayCare Sound. The 10 year deal is worth millions.

Dove Daily Update





©2024 Cox Media Group