No Name But Plenty Of Problems

The storm that has soaked the Carolinas didn’t have a name, but that didn’t matter. In North Carolina, more than a foot of rain has fallen, and winds gusted at close to 80 mph. Roads have been washed out, and power is out to thousands. For more on the 2024 hurricane season please keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove 10 Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

The environmental group Save The West Klosterman Preserve fell short of their initial fund raising efforts but received a reprieve to the end of the year to save the plot of land in Tarpon Springs. They still need some $260,000 to buy the land and save it from development. To donate and for more information, please check here.

The fund raising deadline is extended

Tampa, your water may smell and taste a little different. The Tampa Water Department says it’s because of a temporary change to the disinfection process that began this week, and may last through Oct. 7th.

It’s another “W” for the Bucs, beating Detroit on their home turf Sunday. Next up the Bucs return to Raymond James Stadium Sunday for a 1 pm game against Denver.

A new nickname for the University of Tampa

The University of Tampa has announced a slight name change. Instead of the familiar “UT” it will now be nicknamed “UTampa.” UTampa President Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg wants to set the university apart from many other schools known as UT. The name change also comes with new logos.

Dove Daily Update

