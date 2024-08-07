No, Carole King isn't playing in Central Park this October

By Andrea Dresdale

Carole King once performed a groundbreaking concert in New York City's famed Central Park, but she isn't planning a repeat of that performance, despite what you might have seen online.

Apparently someone on Facebook created an event claiming that the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has a show taking place in the park on Oct. 16 — and that information spread to other outlets. It evidently became so widespread that King's team was forced to take to Instagram to debunk the rumor.

"We have recently been made aware of a fake event circulating online, claiming to feature a live performance by Carole King," reads the statement on King's account. "Please be advised that this event is not legitimate and has not been endorsed by Carole King or the management team."

Astute fans may have realized something was off with the event listing, because it says the concert will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. CDT. New York, of course, is in the Eastern time zone, not Central.

King's legendary homecoming concert in Central Park in 1973 drew an estimated 100,000 fans. It was commemorated in the 2023 documentary Home Again: Carole King in Central Park.

