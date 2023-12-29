Nile Rodgers talks Chic’s 'NYRE' performance: “We play the same if it's 100,000 or 100”

Nile Rodgers & Chic will be helping folks ring in the new year, performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has performed on the New Year's Eve broadcast, and he’s once again expecting nothing but a good time.

“We performed on the show, like, decades ago. And what was really interesting is that the vibe of the crowd was incredible,” he told ABC Audio during rehearsals for the big night. “But I got the feeling it’s going to be more spectacular ... the crowds for us this year have been so supportive and so incredible.”

And while some artists would prefer to be out partying rather than performing on New Year’s Eve, for Rodgers there’s no question what he’d rather be doing.

“Performing is my life. I'd rather be performing any night,” he says. “When we perform, our vibe with the crowd is the same as if we went to the club. It's like there's no difference, but we play the same if it's 100,000 or 100.”

And there's no doubt Rodgers & Chic will be getting folks up and dancing. They're expected to perform classics "Le Freak," "Everybody Dance" and "Good Times," along with the Daft Punk hit "Get Lucky," which Rodgers co-wrote.

ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 airs December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

