Nick Jonas to co-star with Paul Rudd in musical comedy 'Power Ballad'

By Andrea Dresdale

Nick Jonas' movie The Good Half is being screened in over 900 theaters nationwide in July — but he's already lined up his next movie role.

Deadline reports Nick will co-star with Paul Rudd in Power Ballad, a musical comedy directed by John Carney, who gave us the films Once, Begin Again and Sing Street. It's about a wedding singer, played by Rudd, and a rock star, played by Nick, and "the song that comes between them," according to Deadline.

The movie is currently being filmed in Dublin, Ireland. Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin announced in April that they were rescheduling their European tour dates to later this year due to some "exciting projects." Perhaps this movie is one of them.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

