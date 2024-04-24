Nick & Aaron Carter's troubled lives inspire Investigation Discovery docuseries 'Fallen Idols'

Nick Carter's little brother Aaron died in November 22 at the age of 34, and in recent years, Nick has been dogged by accusations of sexual assault. Now, both brothers' troubles are being examined in a new four-part docuseries on Investigation Discovery called Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.

The main focus of the docuseries concerns the accusations against Nick, Aaron's struggles with substance abuse and what happened between the brothers when Aaron decided to publicly support Nick's accusers. The series includes interviews with Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp and Shay Ruth, the three women who've made accusations against Nick, which he has denied. Among other things, they discuss the backlash they've faced from Nick's fans since they decided to come forward.

Also interviewed is Nick's former girlfriend Kaya Jones, Aaron's former fiancée, Melanie Martin, and members of the Carter family.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter premieres Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery; it'll also stream on Max.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.