The NFL responds to Travis Kelce's comment that it's "overdoing it a little bit" with Taylor coverage

In the latest episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast, New Heights, Travis and Jason debated whether or not the NFL had gone overboard in its coverage of Taylor Swift and her celebrity pals at the recent Chiefs vs. Jets game. And the NFL has responded to their comments.

“Is the NFL overdoing it?” Jason asked Travis on the podcast. “Take away your feelings for Taylor Swift.”

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” Travis answered. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure ... especially my situation."

Jason agreed, noting, "The NFL is like, ‘Look at all these A-list celebrities at the game! Show them! Show them!’ Dude, show them once and get a little clip, but you can’t be overboard with it.”

On top of the TV coverage, the NFL temporarily changed its social media accounts, putting Taylor Swift pictures and song lyrics on its X account and changing its Instagram bio to reference her.

But the NFL doesn't agree that it's going overboard. A statement to People reads, "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally."

It continues, "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

It concludes, "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives."

