'New York Times' reports Taylor Swift will attend Travis Kelce's game Thursday

The first game of the NFL's regular season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will have a familiar face cheering in the stands.

Taylor Swift will attend the Sept. 5 game at Kanas City's Arrowhead Stadium, according to the New York Times, citing a source "briefed on the security arrangements" at the stadium. Since Taylor is in the middle of a break from her Eras Tour, she could conceivably show up to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play in multiple games during the first five weeks of the season.

An NFL teaser video promoting the upcoming season showed Taylor no less than five times, which, predictably, angered some fans.

Taylor first appeared at a Chiefs game during week 3 of last year's season and went on to attend 13 games, including the Super Bowl, for which she had to fly in from Tokyo. During and after the season, Travis traveled to see Taylor perform on her tour many times, in cities ranging from Sydney, Australia, to Dublin, Ireland.

Travis, who signed a multimillion-dollar two-year contract in April, is now the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. He reportedly told coach Andy Reid that he thinks he has at least two more years left in his career, but he's also expanding his resume to include acting and game show hosting.

Taylor's Eras Tour restarts in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.