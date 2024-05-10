New Year-Round Sandbag Station Opens

Pinellas County is giving residents a chance to get ahead of the storms by offering free, prefilled sandbags starting today. The site is at the Pinellas County Household Hazardous Waster Facility on 109th Avenue North and will be open all year from 6 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday, and 7 am to 5 pm Saturdays. For more storm preps keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy.

It’s sea turtle nesting season and the first nest in Pinellas County was found this week. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium reminds us to turn down those lights at the beach and fill in any holes you might dig in the sand that could trap hatchling and prevent them from getting to the water.

The Postcard Inn in St Pete Beach wants to expand. Management spoke to residents this week about the plan to add a five-story hotel with 87 rooms and parking on a lot on the grounds. That plan still needs the approval of St. Pete Beach commissioners.

Poison being used outside homes in Tampa Bay are being blamed for the deaths of animals and birds. The secondary poisoning comes when vermin eat the rodenticide, and are in turn eaten by birds of prey and other wildlife. Florida Fish and Wildlife caution us to not use those and find a more natural way to control pests.

