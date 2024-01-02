New Year, New Laws

A 17-year-old boy was killed Friday in a hunting accident in Carroll County, Mississippi.

By Ann Kelly

As of January 1st, a list of new laws went into effect in Florida. They include an extension to the “move over” law that now requires drivers to move over one lane for any disabled vehicle, not just emergency vehicles. That means to get over if you see a car with their hazard lights on, or with any other emergency signs or flares. Your fine can be up to $158.00. See the list of other new laws here.

Thanks to the atmospheric conditions that trapped a lot of smoke from New Year’s fireworks, the air quality if Tampa Bay was pretty irritating to a lot of people yesterday. Our meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay Weather put it in the “unhealthy” category but they’re hoping it improves today.

The first Back-To-School sales tax holiday of the year began Monday and will run through Sunday, January 14th. It’s a chance to save and restock on supplies and not pay sales taxes on clothing and shoes, along with a long list of school supplies and even personal computers. Here’s the list to take along shopping.

You can still make your voice heard on the future of the historic Gas Plant District in St Petersburg. More CBAC meetings are planned for Tuesdays. Those dates are Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

