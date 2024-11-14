New Temporary Home For The Rays

Florida Aquarium stingrays move from Tropicana Stadium after Milton Stingrays from The Florida Aquarium made it safely through Hurricane Milton while sheltering at a Tampa baseball stadium. (The Florida Aquarium /The Florida Aquarium)

The Tampa Bay Rays will call Steinbrenner Field in Tampa home for the 2025 season. The stadium holds 11,000 fans and will their temporary home. Just this past week St Pete City Council had approved $55.7 million in repairs for the hurricane-damaged stadium, and had also approved funding for a new permanent structure at $1.3 billion that is supposed to be ready for the 2028 season.

View Of St. Petersburg, Florida After Hurricane Milton ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 15: Aerial view of Tropicana Field, home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Florida after hurricane Milton on October 15, 2024. Credit: mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX (mpi34/mpi34/MediaPunch/IPx)

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the newest named storm. Sara may reach hurricane strength and the eventual path is still a question mark for Florida. For the latest track go to the Dove Hurricane Guide on the app @1055thedove and online at 1055thedove.com.

Despite the possible tropical trouble, the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast for the weekend is what we’ve been waiting for, with a high of 80, and into the upper 50′s for an overnight low Sunday morning. Rain chances may increase for mid-week.

Florida lost billions of tourism dollars due to red tide bloom, study finds

Red tide will be a problem for some Bay area beaches this weekend. It’s been detected along Lido Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach, Service Club Beach, the Venice Fishing Pier, the Ringling Causeway, Brohard Park Beach and Manasota Key Beach. The red tide map from Florida Fish and Wildlife can show you additional areas that may be affected.

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County have published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

Feed The Bay Ann Kelly with volunteers from Metropolitan Ministries

The Holiday Tents are now open at Metropolitan Ministries. They serve three counties for the holidays, with numerous tents. The Dove will be at our annual Feed the Bay food drive coming up on Friday, Nov 22nd at the Walmart Supercenter off 275 on Dale Mabry in Tampa with live broadcast from 6 am to 10 am.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group