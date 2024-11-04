New Storm Forming

The newest storm is about to get a name. The Dove Hurricane Guide has what should become Raphael getting into the Gulf of Mexico and heading for the west coast of the US over the next few days. It should stay well off our coast, but will bring the chance of rain up for mostly Wednesday and Thursday.

Federal officials issue warning over rise in fake hurricane help scams

Initial damage estimates in St Petersburg stand at $75 million dollars, with $50 million of that along at Tropicana Field. There is no official word on whether the Trop is viable for next season yet. St Pete City Council has approved $6.5 million to clean up the Trop for now.

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County have published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

Florida’s Attorney General is warning us about hackers taking advantage of public Wi-Fi spots that can be a goldmine for hackers. The AG warns against automatically linking in spots like coffee spots and airports. With the heaviest travel times of the year coming up, see what you need to know.

Election Day is tomorrow, and early voting will continue in Pinellas County through 7 pm tonight, but only at Supervisor of Election offices due to the hurricanes. Polls open tomorrow at 7 pm.

