New Stadium For USF

The Board of Trustees at the University of South Florida approved $340 million for the construction of a new, on campus stadium Tuesday. There’s plenty of planning work ahead for the 35,000 seat stadium that will also have a sports complex. The actual groundbreaking will be in about a year.

usf bulls logo 16by9

Polk County holds the distinction of being the faster growing county in Florida according to the United Community Needs Assessment. That same study has Polk in seventh place for fastest growing in the nation. The UCNA includes economic and employment opportunities, transportation and infrastructure as well as quality of life among other categories.

Your chance to take advantage of tax-free shopping for hurricane wrapped up Friday, but you get another chance August 26th through Sept. 8th. Check with the Florida Department of Revenue for supplies that are tax-free, and in the Dove Hurricane Guide for tips for staying safe before and after the storm. We also have the list of other holidays to save that include back-to-school shopping, and for the 2023 Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday which also began over the weekend and will run through Monday, Sept 4th.

Fan saved at the Trop by CPR (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

A big save at Tropicana Field during the Rays game Friday, but it wasn’t one the field. A fan went into cardiac arrest and thanks to a fan in the stands who was nearby and knew CPR, along with SPFR, Tampa Bay Rays staff, and St. Petersburg Police they restarted his heart. The man was awake and talking on the way to the hospital.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the loss of 4-year-old Apollo, a bottlenose dolphin rescued off Playalinda Beach on the east coast in 2021. They said the dolphin started showing signs of distress back in March, and passed away Monday. The full statement from CMA is here.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group