New Rules On The Weeki Wachee

If you’re heading out for a weekend of kayaking, tubing, paddleboarding or boating along the Weeki Wachee River, there are new rules to follow to protect the environment. There is now a “Springs Protection Zone” that covers a 5.6 mile stretch from the state park to Rogers park that prohibits mooring, beaching and grounding of boats or kayaks in the river. There’s a fine of $140.00.

Strategic Property Partners LLC is about to add to the Water Street District with three new buildings that will be a mix of retail, housing and hotels. The project will be right across the street from Amalie Arena and work has already begun with an anticipated completion date of spring 2025.

Start setting aside some cash for the next Sales Tax Holiday for Floridians. Freedom Sales Tax Holiday will return on July 1st and end on July 31st. This one is meant to let us enjoy the great outdoors and have fun this summer with tax savings on items like outdoor supplies, camping supplies, and event on movie tickets, concerts and game tickets and entry to state parks and museums.

Sea Turtles FWC said these large marine turtles start nesting on Florida beaches in spring. You can help by keeping beaches dark at night and free of obstacles during their March through October nesting season. Artificial lighting can disturb nesting sea turtles and disorient hatchlings, so avoid using flashlights or cellphones on the beach at night. Turn out lights or close curtains and shades in buildings along the beach after dark to ensure nesting turtles aren’t disturbed. Clear away boats and beach furniture at the end of the day and fill in holes in the sand that could entrap turtles. (FWC)

Sea turtle nesting season is underway, but the season is off to an early start with nests already being watched in the Panhandle and down on Venice Beach. Business and residences are asked to dim their lights overnight since the hatchlings could head toward the light and away from the water.

An estate sale of possessions of the late Kirstie Alley continues in Clearwater on specific days this month, including this Saturday. Leave the plastic at home, this is a cash only event running from 9 am to 1 pm. at 811 Cleveland Street. Park at 814 Cleveland Street.

