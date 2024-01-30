New Prime Video Celine Dion doc will detail her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

@Feeling Productions Inc.

By Andrea Dresdale

A documentary about Celine Dion and her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome is coming to Prime Video.

I Am: Celine Dion will give fans a look at her private life, taking them inside the recording studio and on a tour of her personal wardrobe. It will also reveal how hard she's been working to overcome her physical limitations so she can return to the stage, and, according to Amazon MGM Studios, live "an open and authentic life amidst illness."

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Celine says in a statement.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans," she adds. "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

At the moment, I Am: Celine Dion, described as an "emotional, energetic and poetic love letter to music," doesn't have a streaming date.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

