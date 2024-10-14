The New Normal Recovery

Once again Tampa Bay is in recovery mode after Hurricane Milton, and it’s almost overwhelming. But there are plenty of resources to take advantage of in the Dove Hurricane Guide and on our social feed at @1055thedove. So please check those often.
Let’s start off with the free fuel sites. These change daily and the full list from the Florida Department of Emergency Management is just a click away here. It’s also the place to go for disaster assistance, and the State Assistance Hotline for all those questions you need answers to.
Recovery also means rebuilding, permits and making sure the people you hire are licensed contractors. Times like this unfortunately brings out the scammers so please make the right move when you’re ready to go. Tampa, Pinellas County and all municipalities can help with that.
And from our friends at Metropolitan Ministries, your source for help and hope, when you need help yourself please reach out to them. We all need help once in a while, and whether it’s for you or a friend, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
