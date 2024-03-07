A New Name For The Sound

The Sound is getting a new name. A deal with BayCare with now have the newest venue known as BayCare at The Sound. The 10 year deal is worth millions and will go before Clearwater City Council today of approval.

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay started the day with fog in many areas, but the weather heading into another busy weekend looks good - until Sunday when the chance for rain goes up. Traffic slowdowns around the Bay this week will include the Grand Prix of St Petersburg, and of course the start of Spring Break. Closures in downtown St Pete are already in place as the two mile track has been set up. For where to park and events, check here.

This also the weekend we “spring ahead” one hour. The official time is 2 am Sunday morning, but setting the clock ahead one hour before you call it a day Saturday night is always a good idea.

Spring break is underway and if your travel plans take you in or out of Tampa International Airport, you won’t be lonely. TPA expects to break and set new records with 90,000 to 100,000 passengers every Saturday and Sunday over the 38-day spring break travel period according to a news release. Their best advice for a good experience is to arrive early and use express check in when possible.

Despite a wet El Nino winter, part of Tampa Bay are under drought conditions. So if you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, you still must stick to watering just one day a week, and that day will depend on your address. Not following the rules could cost you a fine of $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.

The largest outbreak of measles in the United States is in Florida. Nine cases are reported, with one of those here in Polk County. The Florida Department of Health calls the Polk County case “travel-related” affecting an adult. For more on symptoms and how to handle a possible case in your home the FDOH has advice here.

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans will remain a Buccaneer. Evans has a new two-year, $52 million contract. Now attention turns to quarterback Baker Mayfield to see if the two will stay a dynamic duo on the field.

