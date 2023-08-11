New Music Friday: Colbie Caillat, Pentatonix and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Colbie Caillat is back with a new breakup song, "Still Gonna Miss You," along with its music video. "It is never easy to end a relationship, even when you know that person isn't your forever," Colbie says in a statement. "'Still Gonna Miss You' is a song about the enduring power of memories and the lingering emotions, good and bad, that come along with them."

Pentatonix is out with a new original single called "I Rise." Singer Scott Hoying calls it "an anthem for everyone who has felt like they've had to overcome an obstacle of any kind."

Daughtry's latest track is a commentary on the dangers of AI called "Artificial." It's their first original material in over two years and the first release on their new record label, Big Machine Records.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

