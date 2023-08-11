New Music Friday: Colbie Caillat, Pentatonix and more

Colbie Caillat is back with a new breakup song, "Still Gonna Miss You," along with its music video. "It is never easy to end a relationship, even when you know that person isn't your forever," Colbie says in a statement. "'Still Gonna Miss You' is a song about the enduring power of memories and the lingering emotions, good and bad, that come along with them."
Pentatonix is out with a new original single called "I Rise." Singer Scott Hoying calls it "an anthem for everyone who has felt like they've had to overcome an obstacle of any kind."
