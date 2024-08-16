New Music Friday: Benson Boone, Train and more

Benson Boone is out with a new song called "Pretty Slowly," which is already a fan favorite, since Benson has been performing it on his current Fireworks & Rollerblades world tour. There's also a video, which captures Benson on tour. It's the second non-album song he's released this year, following "Death Wish Love" from the Twisters soundtrack.

Train has teamed up with the genre-hopping trio Cheat Codes for a song called "Bloom." Train's Pat Monahan says in a statement, "I love [Cheat Codes'] songs, energy and the whole vibe they put out to the world. When I heard 'Bloom' I thought, 'This song is huge! They definitely do not need me.' I was so excited that they disagreed."

"Breakeven" band The Script has released Satellites, their first new album since the 2023 death of their guitarist Mark Sheehan. It features the single "At Your Feet."

Lauren Daigle has released an eight-track live album called Sessions, featuring two new versions of her hit "Thank God I Do," a new recording of her smash "You Say," her current single "Be Okay" and a cover of Joe Cocker's "You Are So Beautiful."

Singer/actress Vanessa Williams has released "iLike Moonlight," a track from Survivor, her first album in 15 years. Due out Aug. 23, the album is "an eclectic collection of songs that embraces my musical past and brings that history into the present and the future," Vanessa says in a statement. She adds, "I wanted to remind my loyal fans that I'm still here, don't count me out and to bring my music to a whole new generation that might know be better for my stage and television roles."

