New Music Friday: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, David Archuleta and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have brought their romance into the studio for a cover of The Judds' 1985 hit, "Love Is Alive." It's the first preview of the upcoming Judds covers album, A Tribute To The Judds, due out October 27. "I have always admired The Judds, and I am so thrilled to be part of this album," Gwen says in a statement. "'Love Is Alive' is an iconic track and performing the song with Blake is a perfect way to honor their timeless discography."

David Archuleta is out with an upbeat new track called "Afraid to Love," along with a music video. He says the song is "about celebrating and getting people to dance." "I've been learning to accept myself as I am and to not be afraid anymore of what people think of me," he adds in a statement. "Letting go of any hate and declaring to everyone I'm not going to fear what people think of me for loving whoever I love."

Idina Menzel's new album, Drama Queen, is out now. The nine-track dance project includes the songs "Move" and "Paradise (featuring Nile Rodgers)."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

