New Music Friday: girl in red, Kenya Grace and more

Two Eras Tour openers have joined forces on a new song. girl in red has released the new track "You Need Me Now?" featuring Sabrina Carpenter. The song appears on girl in red's upcoming album, I'M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!, which releases on April 12.

Kenya Grace has dropped her new project, The After Taste, which features her successful single, "Strangers." The self-written project also features the songs "Only in My Mind" and "It's Not Fair" along with four other new tracks.

The Mac Miller Estate and Rostrum Records have released "The Quest," a song that was previously released as part of the 10th anniversary vinyl edition of Watching Movies with the Sound Off. It's now available on streaming platforms.

Alternative rockers The Gaslight Anthem have just released a cover of Billie Eilish's breakout single "ocean eyes." The song is part of the band's new EP, History Books, and comes after frontman Brian Fallon's daughter introduced him to Eilish. "I thought, 'Hey that would be a great song for The Gaslight Anthem to cover.' I really enjoyed diving into this song and now I am a Billie Eilish fan," Fallon said.

Alicia Keys is back with "Kaleidoscope," a new song written for her new musical Hell's Kitchen. She sings alongside Maleah Joi Moon and the original Broadway cast on the track, which she will perform on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

