New Music Friday: Ed Sheeran, Goo Goo Dolls and more

Ed Sheeran has said that his new album Autumn Variations doesn't have any official singles, but when it arrived on Friday, it came with a live performance video of one of the album's track, "American Town." In the clip, Ed's sitting by some railroad tracks in the middle of the woods, playing the song — inspired by his wife, Cherry — on an acoustic guitar.
Goo Goo Dolls are out with a live performance of their breakthrough song "Name," recorded in 1995 in New York City. It's the first release from their upcoming album Live At The Academy, due out October 20. The 32-track album includes the band's soundcheck, full set and encores from what, at the time, was their biggest New York City show to date.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.