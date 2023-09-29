New Music Friday: Ed Sheeran, Goo Goo Dolls and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Ed Sheeran has said that his new album Autumn Variations doesn't have any official singles, but when it arrived on Friday, it came with a live performance video of one of the album's track, "American Town."  In the clip, Ed's sitting by some railroad tracks in the middle of the woods, playing the song — inspired by his wife, Cherry — on an acoustic guitar.

Goo Goo Dolls are out with a live performance of their breakthrough song "Name," recorded in 1995 in New York City. It's the first release from their upcoming album Live At The Academy, due out October 20. The 32-track album includes the band's soundcheck, full set and encores  from what, at the time, was their biggest New York City show to date.

ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog has shared a track from her upcoming album A+, a reimagining of her last solo record, 2013’s A.  It's a new version of the tune “I Should’ve Followed You Home,” a duet with Take That’s Gary Barlow. A+, dropping October 13, is available for preorder now.
It's never too early for holiday music. The vocal group The Tenors is out today with Christmas with The Tenors. The first single and video is their rendition of  I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.” The album features covers of classics like "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" as well as takes on more unexpected songs like Sia's "Snowman" and Chris Rea's "Driving Home for Christmas." The group's Now & Forever Tour starts November 3.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!