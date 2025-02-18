A New Life For Storm Debris

WATCH: Tub Grinder turns tornado debris into mulch
By Ann Kelly

Will you be getting back some of that storm debris you kicked to the curb? What is referred to as “vegetative” debris, like tree limbs and brush, added up to more than 10 million cubic yards of debris which is being ground up into mulch. It should be available to the public soon.

Hurricane Milton debris (WFTV)

Red tide has been detected offshore of Lido Beach in Sarasota. Dead fish was the first clue, which Mote Marine Laboratory confirmed. To track the bloom,the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s red tide status page or Mote’s beach condition map is available when you click those links.

Florida lost billions of tourism dollars due to 2018 red tide bloom, study finds

Two black swans, along with their eggs, that disappeared from a community have been found and two men are under arrest. Sterling and Luna are being checked out and should be returned to their home soon.

