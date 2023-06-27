New Laws Go Into Effect Saturday

There are quite a few new laws that take effect this Saturday, June 1st. Among those are the record $116.5 billion budget, senate bill 22, that prohibits colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and house bill 543, which allows Floridians to carry guns without concealed-weapons licenses. For more on the additional laws, click here.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was named the winner of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award. The award is given to the player who is an outstanding example of a leader both on and off the ice. Stamkos has long supported the work of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay.

Record-setting heat will continue to make life tough for Tampa Bay this week. Rainfall is at only 20-30%, and a high today of 95, and a feels-like of over 100. For more from the Dove Hurricane Guide and the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay, click here.

Mosquitoes are more than annoying pests, some carry malaria. That has triggered a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health. There are four confirmed cases in Sarasota County. Make sure you don’t have standing water outside the house and use a repellant when outside.

St Pete Pride had a spectacular weekend, with the rain staying away, but that also kept things very hot and muggy. The big Pride Parade had an estimated 300,000 linking the streets in downtown St Pete, and enjoying the Festival in Vinoy and North Straub Parks. Sunday’s Central Avenue Street Festival also had thousands coming down to check things out. Pride Month continues this week, so check out the list of events from the Dove here.

