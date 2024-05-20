New Kids on the Block's first new album in 11 years brings a "collective energy" to them, their fans

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Andrea Dresdale

New Kids on the Block will kick off their Magic Summer 2024 tour in June, but for the first time in years — 11, in fact — they're hitting the road with a new album to promote: Still Kids, which is out now. Plenty of veteran acts tour each summer and just play the hits, but as New Kid Donnie Wahlberg notes, new music is important for them and for their fans.

"This specific album, we set out to do it because it just felt [like] time and the fans had asked for so long," he tells ABC Audio. "And you can only say, 'Yeah, yeah, it's coming, it's coming,' for so long."

"And we got inspired ... and it evolved naturally, which is always the best way to do something, rather than in the old days, when we had to have a new album for every holiday and every quarter of the year to meet some demands of a giant corporate machine."

"But I think how important it is, we realize that even more after the fact," Donnie says. "Y'know, when the process is complete ... we feel something between us. We've all worked on something collectively. ... Then from that point on, it gets to the fans, and then we realize how much it means to them, and how much energy it brings to the fan base and to us."

Donnie says he understands why some people are apathetic about a band that's been around for 40 years, like they have, putting out a new album. But he notes, "For our fans and for us, it does mean a lot."

"It's a collective energy that we realize now, seeing social media and seeing how excited they all are and how much it's meaning to so many people ... that's why it's important."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!