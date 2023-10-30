New Kids on the Block announce The Magic Summer 2024 tour

Courtesy Live Nation

By Andrea Tuccillo

New Kids on the Block are heading out on tour.

The group announced on ABC's Good Morning America Monday that next year, they'll be embarking on The Magic Summer 2024 Tour, a reimagining of their 1990 tour of the same name.

Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny will be joined by special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff for the trek, which kicks off June 14 and will stop at over 40 cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

"The true 'magic' of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night," Donnie Wahlberg says in a statement. "Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we've shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed."

Fan club and CITI presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, November 1, with tickets going on sale to the general public on November 3 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

Also on November 3, NKOTB will release a 15th anniversary version of their 2008 comeback album The Block, called The Block Revisited.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

