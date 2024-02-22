New Kids on the Block sign new record deal, plan first new album in years

By Andrea Dresdale

While New Kids on the Block have been touring on and off since they first reunited in 2007, they haven't released a new studio album since 2013's 10. However, that's about to change.

The "Hangin' Tough" group has announced that they've signed a new record deal and are planning a new album, followed by a tour. In a statement, they said, "We're super excited to partner with our new label home, BMG. We promise 2024 is going to be a big year for NKOTB and our blockheads."

"New label, big tour, we are just getting started! Much more to come. Very soon," the statement adds. "And we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than BMG to usher in this new era!”

A BMG executive added, "It is an honor to be able to work with this iconic group and deliver brand new music to their passionate fanbase - we could not be more thrilled.”

New Kids on the Block, formed in 1984, have sold more than 80 million records worldwide and scored nine top 10 hits, including three number ones.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

