New Hurricane Forecasting System From NOAA

There’s a valuable new tool for hurricane season with the launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) new Hurricane Forecast and Analysis system. This should give us a more accurate track for the path of storms. For the latest, make sure you have the Dove app downloaded to all your devices and check the Dove Hurricane Guide more what you need to know with our meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

A terrible loss at John’s Pass Village early Thursday morning as fire destroyed the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center and also damaged Beach Bites & Burgers. The owner of the Discovery Center, Sonny Flynn, said she lost just about all the animals but hopes to rebuild and is heartbroken over the loss. The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber have set up a donation site to help which you can access here.

Farmers Insurance Group will stop writing policies in Florida, which include homeowners, auto and bundled policies that will affect some 100,000 people. If you have a policy with Farmers, you are supposed to receive a 120 day window to find other policies. AAA also announced Thursday they will drop what the describe as a “small percentage” of policyholders in Florida, but also said they will continue to write new policies.

The personal information of some 11 million HCA Healthcare patients were exposed by a data breach from what administrators call an external storage location. That information includes names, ages, city and state of the patients as well as patient appointments. HCA Healthcare is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services to those affected, and would like to hear from you with any questions at 844-608-1803.

Mosquitoes are more than annoying pests, some carry malaria. That has triggered a statewide mosquito-born illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health. There are now 6 confirmed cases in Sarasota County, and with plenty of us heading for the parks and beach this weekend, make sure you protect yourself with repellent, and make sure you don’t have standing water outside the house. For more on how to protect yourself and get free, mosquito-eating fish in Hillsborough County, check Ann Kelly’s podcast in Dove Featured Audio at wduv.com and on the app at @1055thedove.

Proposed changes to the Saddlebrook Resort received approval at the Tuesday meeting of Pasco County Commissioners. The major upgrades will include what developers call a “pedestrian friendly village” that will include a mix of retail and residential, new roads and new entrances. The full story for what Pasco County residents can expect with construction is in the Tampa Bay Times.

No more butts at the beach in Sarasota County, as County Commissioners approved a ban on smoking in all of the county-owned parks and beaches. The new law goes into effect October 1st and carries a $74 fine.

The extremely warm weather we’re experiencing in Tampa Bay is warming up the water at the beach, making it tough to cool off and posing potential harm to our coral reefs and sea life. Picnic Island posted a temp of 91.0 degrees Tuesday. The weekend forecast is calling for a 50% chance for rain and a high of 94. For more from our 10 Tampa Bay Weather meteorologists, check here.

The city of Tampa turns 136 years old this week, and to commemorate Saturday’s event, this week is now “Archive Awareness Week”. Events will be help throughout the city with a full list from the city here.

