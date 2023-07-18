In new book 'The Singers Talk,' Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Steve Perry and more discuss their legendary voices

Permuted Press

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

Instead of letting the music do the talking, some of the world's most legendary vocalists are opening up about their singing voices in a new book set for release this September.

The Singers Talk – The Greatest Singers of Our Time Discuss the One Thing They're Never Asked About: Their Voices features interviews with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Norah Jones, Belinda Carlisle, Steve Perry, Lionel Richie, Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik, Michael McDonald and many more, all discussing one of the keys to what made them famous: their vocal chops.

Written by Jason Thomas Gordon, the lead singer and drummer for the Los Angeles-based rock band Kingsize, the book also features essays written by friends and colleagues of famous singers who are no longer with us. Clive Davis discusses Whitney Houston, for example, while producer Jimmy Iovine remembers Tom Petty, and Wendy Melvoin of The Revolution writes about Prince.

The Singers Talk will be released September 5, with proceeds going to a good cause. All royalties will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which was founded by Gordon's grandfather, famed entertainer Danny Thomas.

The Singers Talk is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!