In new book 'The Singers Talk,' Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Steve Perry and more discuss their legendary voices

Instead of letting the music do the talking, some of the world's most legendary vocalists are opening up about their singing voices in a new book set for release this September.

The Singers Talk – The Greatest Singers of Our Time Discuss the One Thing They're Never Asked About: Their Voices features interviews with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Norah Jones, Belinda Carlisle, Steve Perry, Lionel Richie, Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik, Michael McDonald and many more, all discussing one of the keys to what made them famous: their vocal chops.

Written by Jason Thomas Gordon, the lead singer and drummer for the Los Angeles-based rock band Kingsize, the book also features essays written by friends and colleagues of famous singers who are no longer with us. Clive Davis discusses Whitney Houston, for example, while producer Jimmy Iovine remembers Tom Petty, and Wendy Melvoin of The Revolution writes about Prince.

The Singers Talk will be released September 5, with proceeds going to a good cause. All royalties will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which was founded by Gordon's grandfather, famed entertainer Danny Thomas.

The Singers Talk is available for preorder now.

