New book looks at the link between Bruce Springsteen & Billy Joel

Rutgers University Press

By Jill Lances

Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel are two of the biggest rockers to come out of the tristate area, and now, a new book will explore the differences and similarities of their careers, and how being so close to New York influenced them.

Bridge and Tunnel Boys: Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and the Metropolitan Sound of the American Century by Jim Cullen promises an in-depth look at the two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, who both launched their careers in the '70s.

“While their critical receptions have been very different, surprising parallels emerge when we look at the arcs of their careers and the musical influences that have inspired them,” reads the description of the book, noting it looks at how both New Jersey native Springsteen and Long Islander Joel “forged a distinctive sound that derived from his unique position on the periphery of the Big Apple.”

The description adds, “By placing these two New York–area icons in a new context,Bridge and Tunnel Boys allows us to hear their most beloved songs with new appreciation.”

Bridge and Tunnel Boys will be released by Rutgers University Press on October 13.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!