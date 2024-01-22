New Bon Jovi docuseries coming to Hulu in April

John Nacion/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

We are about to learn a whole lot more about Bon Jovi.

The band's history is set be revisited in the new docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which has just been acquired by Hulu.

All past and present members of the band provided their full cooperation for the four-part series, which will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the 40-year history of the New Jersey band and its frontman, Jon Bon Jovi. It will feature personal videos, early unreleased demos, never-before-seen photos and more.

According to the series description, Thank You, Good Night will delve into the band's "triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction."

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, directed by Gotham Chopra, debuts Friday, April 26, on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!